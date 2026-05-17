China sends team to Guangxi for vehicle plunge rescue

The Office of the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has sent a work team to south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to assist and guide search and rescue efforts after a vehicle plunged into a river in Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Sunday.



According to the county government, the incident occurred on Saturday night when a truck carrying 15 people fell into the water while crossing a flooded bridge in Luoyang Town. Five people were rescued, one was confirmed dead and nine others remain missing.



The office and the ministry on Sunday held a consultation with meteorological, water resources and other departments, as well as 17 provincial-level regions, including Guangxi and Hubei, to assess the development of the current round of rainfall and make arrangements for flood prevention work in key areas.



According to the consultation, the current round of widespread heavy rainfall is expected to gradually move eastward and southward from May 17 to 19.



Authorities called for close attention to risks, including mountain torrents, geological disasters, flooding in small and medium-sized rivers, risks at small and medium-sized reservoirs, and urban waterlogging.



The consultation urged stronger monitoring, forecasting and early warning, as well as improved cross-regional and interdepartmental information sharing. It also called for comprehensive risk assessments by meteorological, water resources and natural resources authorities to support targeted risk prevention and control.



Local authorities were urged to tighten safety management of waterlogged roads and submerged bridges, strictly prohibit risky crossings of floodwaters, and prevent vehicle-related accidents in rivers. They were also instructed to organize timely evacuations from dangerous areas, with particular attention to areas prone to mountain torrents and narrow flood channels, as well as nursing homes, hospitals, schools and tourist sites.

