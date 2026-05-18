China, Russia cooperation achieves fruitful results in various fields: Chinese vice premier

Cooperation between China and Russia in various fields has achieved fruitful results under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing said on Sunday.



Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the tenth China-Russia Expo in Harbin, capital city of Heilongjiang Province in northeast China.



Zhang and Yury Trutnev, Russian deputy prime minister and presidential plenipotentiary envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District of Russia, read out the congratulatory letters from the two heads of state, respectively, during the opening ceremony of the expo.



Zhang said China is willing to work with Russia to follow the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, make good use of platforms such as the China-Russia Expo, give full play to the role of the Northeast-Far East cooperation mechanism between the two countries, and continuously expand the space for win-win development.



Trutnev said Russia is willing to make good use of the intergovernmental cooperation mechanism, unleash the potential of local cooperation and enrich the achievements of the development of bilateral relations.



Zhang and Trutnev also co-chaired the sixth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation of Northeast China and the Far East Region of Russia on Saturday.

