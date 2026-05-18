China launches new batch of satellite for Spacesail Constellation

A Long March-8 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite group blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, May 17, 2026. The rocket lifted off at 10:42 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site. The satellite group, which is the ninth batch that will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, entered into the preset orbit successfully. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

China launched a Long March-8 carrier rocket on Sunday in the southern island province of Hainan, sending a new satellite group into space.The rocket lifted off at 10:42 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site. The satellite group, which is the ninth batch that will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, entered into the preset orbit successfully.

A Long March-8 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite group blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, May 17, 2026. The rocket lifted off at 10:42 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site. The satellite group, which is the ninth batch that will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, entered into the preset orbit successfully. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A Long March-8 carrier rocket carrying a new satellite group blasts off from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, May 17, 2026. The rocket lifted off at 10:42 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the Hainan commercial spacecraft launch site. The satellite group, which is the ninth batch that will constitute the Spacesail Constellation, entered into the preset orbit successfully. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)