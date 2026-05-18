Former Russian ambassador to China among eight envoys awarded China’s inaugural ‘Outstanding Diplomatic Envoy Medal’

Photo: CCTV

The inaugural award ceremony for China's "Outstanding Diplomatic Envoy Medal" was held in Beijing on Monday, and eight foreign diplomats, including former Russian ambassador to China Andrey Denisov, received the medal in recognition of their outstanding contributions to promoting friendship and cooperation between China and their countries, CCTV reported.The recipients are former Russian ambassador to China Andrey Denisov, former Cambodian ambassador to China Khek Caimealy Sysoda, Pakistani Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev, Saudi Arabian Ambassador to China Abdulrahman Ahmad Al-Harbi, former ambassador of Chad to China Allamaye Halina, Colombian Ambassador to China Sergio Cabrera Cardenas, and former Uruguayan ambassador to China Fernando Lugris.Global Times