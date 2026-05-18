36 injured people discharged from hospital after deadly blast in central China's Hunan

A total of 36 people had been discharged from hospitals after a deadly fireworks plant explosion in Liuyang, central China's Hunan Province, as of 8 a.m. Monday, according to the provincial and municipal health commissions.



The explosion occurred at around 4:43 p.m. on May 4 at the facility of the Huasheng fireworks manufacturing and display company in Liuyang, a county-level city under Changsha, the capital city of Hunan. As of Monday, the accident had claimed 37 lives and left one person missing.



Another 24 injured people are still under treatment in hospitals. Among them, five critically injured patients were downgraded to non-critical conditions, with four in minor conditions.



An emergency psychological response team has been formed to provide one-on-one psychological counseling to the injured and their families, according to the provincial health authority.



Through relaxation training, emotional counseling, and other forms of psychological support, team members have helped the injured and their families cope with trauma, while also working closely with doctors in coordinated treatment to facilitate their recovery, said Yuan Ning, a member of the psychological response team.

