China opposes overgeneralization of national security, interference in normal investment: FM on Australia ordering divestment in Northern Minerals

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun





Australia should earnestly respect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese investors and provide a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for foreign investment, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a routine press conference on Monday.The remarks came in response to a question about Australia’s order for a group of China-linked shareholders to divest their holdings in Northern Minerals on the grounds of protecting its rare earth industry.Guo said that he was not aware of the specific situation. He emphasized that China has always opposed the overgeneralization of national security concepts and the interference in normal investment activities.