CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China ready to work with US to implement important consensus reached by two heads of state: FM on White House fact sheet of Trump’s visit to China
By Global Times Published: May 18, 2026 05:22 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun


The Chinese side stands ready to work with the US side to fully and faithfully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday, when asked to comment that the White House released a fact sheet on President Trump's visit to China, outlining the outcomes of the trip.

During President Trump's visit, the two heads of state agreed on a new vision of building "a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability" as the "new positioning" of bilateral relations, Guo said.  

The two heads of state also mapped out plans for high-level engagements and dialogue cooperation across diplomacy, economy, trade and other fields in the next phase, and had in-depth exchanges of views on international and regional hotspot issues of mutual concern, Guo told a regular press conference.

Global Times

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