China activates Level-IV flood emergency response in Hunan, Guangxi

China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Monday activated a Level-IV emergency response for floods in Hunan and Guangxi, while maintaining the same level of response for Hubei, Chongqing and Guizhou.



The headquarters and the China National Commission for Disaster Reduction dispatched two additional work teams to Hubei and Hunan respectively to assist in local flood control and disaster relief work.



China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.



A previously dispatched team is still in Guangxi to assist with the search and rescue efforts after a vehicle plunged into a river in Huanjiang Maonan Autonomous County, Hechi City.



On Monday, the headquarters and the Ministry of Emergency Management held a joint consultation with the China Meteorological Administration, the Ministry of Water Resources and the Ministry of Natural Resources to assess the latest rain and flood situations and arrange response measures.



The meeting urged solid efforts to ensure strict accountability for flood control and enhance safety management of flood-prone roads and submersible bridges. It also underlined the importance of making full preparations for potential disasters such as small and medium-sized river floods, mountain torrents, geological disasters and urban waterlogging, and ensuring the safety of small and medium-sized reservoirs.



It stressed the need to evacuate residents from high-risk areas in advance in order to protect people's lives and property.

