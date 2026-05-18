Two 5.2 magnitude earthquakes hit South China's Guangxi in one day: CENC

Two 5.2-magnitude earthquakes hit Liuzhou, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on May 18, 2026.
Another 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Liunan district, Liuzhou city in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region at 9:44 pm on Monday, Xinhua reported, citing the China Earthquake Networks Center. The epicenter is located at 24.37 degrees north latitude and 109.26 degrees east longitude, with a focal depth of 8 kilometers, according to the report.
This was the second 5.2 magnitude earthquake to hit Liuzhou within one day. Earlier on Monday, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake
struck Liunan district at 0:21 am with a focal depth of 8 kilometers.
According to CCTV News, the epicenter of the second earthquake on Monday night was located in Taiyangcun town of Liunan district, about 13 kilometers from Liunan urban area and 16 kilometers from downtown Liuzhou. The disaster situation is still being further assessed.
Global Times