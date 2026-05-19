China presents Outstanding Diplomat Medal to 8 foreign diplomats; award affirmation of envoys' long-standing diplomatic efforts: expert

This photo captures a group shot taken at the inaugural ceremony for the Outstanding Diplomat Medal in Beijing on May 18, 2026, honoring foreign diplomatic envoys in China who have made important contributions to promoting friendly relations between China and other countries. Photo: CNS Photo

The inaugural award ceremony for Outstanding Diplomat Medals was held in Beijing on Monday, with eight foreign diplomats receiving the medal in recognition of their important contributions to promoting friendship between China and other countries, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The recipients are former Russian ambassador to China Andrey Denisov, former Cambodian ambassador to China Khek Cai Mealy Sysoda, Pakistani Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev, Saudi Arabian Ambassador to China Abdulrahman Ahmad Al-Harbi, former ambassador of Chad to China Allamaye Halina, Colombian Ambassador to China Sergio Cabrera Cardenas, and former Uruguayan ambassador to China Fernando Lugris, per Xinhua.In his remarks at the ceremony, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi cited an ancient Chinese saying: "A partnership forged with the right approach defies distance." Diplomatic envoys serve as bridges for friendly exchanges between countries, said Wang, adding that the Chinese Foreign Ministry has established the Outstanding Diplomatic Medal specifically to show its appreciation and gratitude.When asked about the consideration of setting up this award, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Monday that China is an open and inclusive country that values peace and acts in good faith. China always meets its responsibility for world peace and tranquility, readily shares its development opportunities with the world, and consistently delivers on its commitments despite changing international dynamics, he added.Foreign diplomats in China provide the most direct window into the international community and build vital bridges for their home countries to better understand China, Guo added.Li Haidong, a professor at the China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times on Monday that this award serves, on the one hand, as a positive affirmation of the eight award-winning envoys' long-standing diplomatic efforts, and on the other, as an encouragement of hope that they will continue to foster exchanges between China and their respective countries.The award-winning envoys are predominantly from emerging economies and developing countries, a distribution that underscores the high priority China places on emerging markets and developing nations in its overall diplomatic strategy—a longstanding important direction of China's diplomatic approach, Li added.In an interview with China Central Television (CCTV) News, Denisov, one of the award recipients, said that he had personally witnessed China's development over the past nearly half century and seen the remarkable progress China has achieved under the leadership of the Communist Party of China.At a time of profound global changes, China has become an important force for stability on the international stage, Denisov said.Denisov also offered advice to young people who are learning Chinese and just beginning to study China, encouraging them to not only master the language and history but also develop a genuine interest in China, for only in this way can they achieve outstanding results, CCTV News reported.Hashmi, another of the award recipients, is a diplomatic envoy who places great emphasis on youth exchange activities between Pakistan and China. In an interview with Global People, he said that he meets with local Chinese and Pakistani youth wherever he travels. He has forged connections with numerous outstanding young Chinese entrepreneurs and explored cooperation opportunities in sports, fashion, film and television, and other sectors.He has also actively promoted mutual visits between young people and tourism professionals from the two countries, according to globalpeople.com.For his part, award recipient Cabrera has visited numerous cities in South China's Guangdong Province, according to a report by domestic media outlet 21jingji. Cabrera said that for Latin America, and Colombia in particular, the prospects for deepening cooperation with the Guangdong‑Hong Kong‑Macao Greater Bay Area are highly promising, as the region offers abundant opportunities in trade, investment and technology transfer, the report said.Li said the remarks and actions of the award-winning envoys also demonstrate that their respective countries are willing to work alongside China to jointly promote the building of an international landscape featuring peaceful coexistence, overall stability, and balanced development—an endeavor that is not only a key objective of China's diplomacy but one that has also received broad support from other countries.More importantly, by presenting this Medal, China conveys to every diplomatic practitioner that it welcomes all diplomats and professionals dedicated to forging deeper, more constructive, and results‑oriented cooperation between their home countries and China, Li added."China is ready to join hands with all progressive forces to uphold our commitment to peace and development, pursue greater global solidarity, and create a bright future for humanity," Wang said during the ceremony.