Extreme rainfall in Central China's Hunan leaves two dead, one missing; over 18,000 evacuated in Shimen county: reports

Villages in Shimen County are flooded following torrential rainfall. Photo: official WeChat account of Shimen County authorities.

Extreme rainfall has battered Shimen County in central China's Hunan Province since early Sunday morning, bringing record-heavy downpours and unprecedented disaster risks. As of 7 pm Monday, the torrential rains had left one dead and two missing, CCTV News reported.According to the Xinhua News Agency, the heaviest rainfall was concentrated in Hupingshan town, where six hours of rainfall from midnight to 6 am reached 240.6 mm, shattering historical records. More than 10 nearby villages and township areas were affected, while water levels in local rivers rose sharply, with the Shuanghe hydrological station recording a surge of 8.76 meters.Local authorities swiftly activated emergency response mechanisms and upgraded flood control work to Level II emergency response. Rescue teams have been mobilized to conduct evacuations, emergency rescues and infrastructure repairs. A total of 18,406 residents have been evacuated and relocated to safe areas, and basic living needs of people in affected regions are being guaranteed, CCTV reported.

Village officials in Hupingshan town help evacuate residents from dangerous areas. Photo: official WeChat account of Shimen County authorities.

Shimen county will continue efforts including relocating residents, carrying out inspections and risk removal work, conducting rescue and disaster relief operations, and ensuring basic living support for affected residents, while promptly releasing relevant information.Authorities also reminded the public to closely follow weather warnings, stay away from dangerous areas such as rivers, steep hillsides and low-lying flood-prone zones, and take proper precautions to ensure personal safety, CCTV reported.Global Times