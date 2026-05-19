Flood triggered by heavy rainfall in Central China causes 3 deaths, 4 missing; emergency response intensifies as 287 evacuated

Latest news

Torrential rains in Xuan’en county, Enshi, Central China’s Hubei Province have reportedly caused severe flooding, CCTV News reported on Tuesday morning, citing the local flood control and drought relief command. As of 8 pm Monday, three fatalities and four missing persons were reported. Emergency relief efforts continue in the affected area, per the update.The upper reaches of the Baishui River of the county received heavy to torrential rainfall on Sunday to Monday, with a recorded precipitation of 292.6 millimeters, resulting in rapid river swelling. Many riverside homes were inundated, some collapsed, and local roads and communication networks were disrupted, per the CCTV News.In response, the Enshi and Xuan’en flood control authorities immediately launched emergency operations. Units including the armed police, local law enforcement, emergency management, fire services, transportation, power, and communications departments were dispatched to the scene. Authorities have evacuated 287 residents and carried out search and rescue operations, medical treatment, road clearance, and urgent repair of communication lines.Heavy rains are forecast to persist across Central and Eastern China. The China Meteorological Administration issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall at 6 pm on Monday. From 8 pm on Monday to 8 pm on Tuesday, parts of Shandong, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Guizhou, Guangxi, and Guangdong provinces are expected to experience extreme rainfall.Monitoring data indicated that between 8 am on Sunday and 8:00 am on Monday, 628 weather stations recorded heavy rain across the country, and 40 stations reported extraordinarily heavy rainfall, per Xinhua News Agency on Tuesday.Global Times