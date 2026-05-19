Chinese, US leaders agree to launch intergovernmental AI dialogue: FM spokesperson on heads of state exchanges on AI regulation

Guo Jiakun, a spokeperson for the Foreign Ministry of China Photo: Foreign Ministry of China

During US President Donald Trump's visit to China, the two heads of state had constructive exchanges on artificial intelligence (AI) issues and agreed to launch intergovernmental dialogue on AI, Guo Jiakun, a spokeperson for the Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday at a regular press conference, when asked to comment on media reports saying that during the meeting between the Chinese and US heads of state, the two sides exchanged views on AI regulation and agreed to engage in dialogue and cooperation"As two major AI powers, China and the US should work together to promote the development and governance of AI, so that AI can better serve the progress of human civilization and the common wellbeing of the international community," said Guo.Global Times