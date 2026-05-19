Chinese FM rebukes Marcos’s claim that the Philippines could be dragged into any conflict involving Taiwan

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

When asked about Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos's claim that given the geographic proximity of the Philippines to island of Taiwan, the country could be dragged into any conflict involving Taiwan, spokesperson from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday that a large diaspora population and geographic proximity are not excuse for interference in other countries' internal affairs or involvement in other countries' sovereign issues.Marcos reportedly stated: "In the Philippines, we do not have a choice because Taiwan is so close to the Philippines and we have almost 200,000 Filipino nationals living and working in Taiwan." What's comment of foreign ministry?In response, Guo Jiakun, spokesperson from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that China has taken note of the Philippine leader reaffirming the adherence to the one-China policy and stressing that the country would not interfere in issues concerning Taiwan.Guo emphasized that a large diaspora population and geographic proximity are not excuse for interference in other countries' internal affairs or involvement in other countries' sovereign issues. It is hoped the Philippines will honor its commitments, act consistently, and uphold the one-China principle in practice.Global Times