Japan should deeply reflect on historical crimes, cut ties with militarism: FM on stark contrast between Japan and Germany in WWII reflection

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

In the face of just trials, some countries have sincerely reflected on their past, publicly apologized, comprehensively reckoned with fascism, and widely carried out anti-Nazi education, forming legal systems that strictly prohibit Nazi propaganda and severely punish those who deny historical crimes, thereby earning the respect of the world. By contrast, the Japanese government has tried hard to avoid and downplay the Murayama Statement and the Kono Statement, which expressed reflection and apology for colonial invasion, while tolerating right wing forces openly glorifying war crimes and attempting to challenge the verdict of the Tokyo Trials and overturn the history of aggression, Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at a regular press conference on Tuesday.Guo made the remarks when responding to a media inquiry noting that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the Tokyo Trials and the 80th anniversary of the conclusion of the Nuremberg Trials. Although Japan and Germany were both defeated countries in World War II, they have taken starkly different approaches and achieved very different results in implementing the outcomes of the trials, reflecting on wartime crimes and carrying out public education.The media inquiry added that Germany recently launched an online tool for searching Nazi history, which has attracted millions of visits and once again sparked discussions on reflecting upon Nazi crimes. In contrast, voices denying the Tokyo Trials and even attempting to overturn their conclusions have continued to spread in Japan. Some Japanese people have lamented that they may be the last generation that still remembers the Tokyo Trials. The media then asked how China views these developments.Guo said that more than 80 years after its defeat in World War II, Japan has not thoroughly eradicated the toxic legacy of militarism, but instead enshrines Class-A war criminals who launched wars of aggression at the notorious Yasukuni Shrine.As a de facto shrine for war criminals, multiple Japanese prime ministers and politicians have visited the shrine or offered ritual payments and offerings there. Japan has failed to comprehensively and objectively present the history of aggression in its textbooks or establish an orientation of never going to war again, instead portraying itself as a victim and promoting an erroneous view of World War II history, the spokesperson said.These erroneous words and deeds challenge the outcomes of the victory in World War II and the postwar international order. Distorting history and covering up crimes will not be tolerated and trusted, Guo said, adding that Japan should deeply reflect on its historical crimes, completely cut ties with militarism through concrete actions, and truly follow a path of peace.Global Times