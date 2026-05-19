Cruise travel between China, South Korea reaches new record with some 2,700 passengers disembarking in Shanghai, boosted by visa‑free policy

The cruise ship Costa Serena docks at Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in Shanghai, on May 19, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

The largest one-time inflow of South Korean tourists to China on a single cruise voyage was recorded on Tuesday in Shanghai, when the cruise ship Costa Serena returned to Shanghai's Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal after a one‑year hiatus, the China News Service reported.Of the more than 2,700 passengers onboard the cruise ship, some 98 percent were South Korean travelers, according to the report, which cited data from border authorities. The arrival set a new record for the largest number of inbound passengers from South Korea on a single voyage since China began a trial visa‑free policy for ordinary passport holders from South Korea in November 2024, as China's visa-free policy has continued to deliver substantial benefits, the report said."Cruise tourism represents a new way for Chinese and South Koreans to engage in sightseeing and cultural exchanges, aligning with global tourism trends and becoming a popular choice for many. Furthermore, this phenomenon not only reflects the vibrancy of cultural exchanges between China and South Korea but also demonstrates that the positive trend in their relations is translating into tangible changes," Zhang Huizhi, director of the Institute for North Korea and South Korea Studies at the Northeast Asian Research Institute of Jilin University, told the Global Times on Tuesday.Cruise tourism between the two countries is expected to grow further as China's long coastline and diverse cities can offer fresh experiences for South Korean tourists, Zhang said.The record arrivals by South Korean tourists came amid a broader trend that saw the number of South Korean visitors increasing by leaps and bounds. It's been dubbed by some online users as the "Korean v-blogger influx."In the first quarter, passenger traffic on the China-South Korea route reached approximately 4.39 million, exceeding pre-pandemic levels, according to South Korean media outlet chosun.com."However, there is still room for improvement in cruise tourism and the issue of connecting cruise itineraries with inland cities in China needs to be addressed. Through planning by travel companies or cruise operators, tourists can gain a deeper travel experience, further enhancing the attractiveness of China-South Korea tourism," Zhang said.Amid an initiative to achieve wider opening-up, China introduced in 2024 and extended in November 2025 a unilateral visa-free policy for South Korean passport holders. The measure, which allows stays of up to 30 days for tourism, business and family visits, has lowered a major barrier for short-term travelers and content creators from South Korea.According to official figures, about 3.16 million South Korean visitors came to China in 2025, a sharp increase of 36.9 percent from 2024, according to domestic news portal CCTV News.