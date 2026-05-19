Putin arrives in Beijing for state visit to China

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday night for a state visit to China.



At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin is visiting China from May 19 to 20. This is Putin's 25th visit to China. The two presidents will exchange views on bilateral relations, cooperation in various fields, and international and regional issues of mutual interest, according to China's foreign ministry.



This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.



The two sides will take this opportunity to continue deepening and elevating relations between China and Russia, so as to inject more stability and positive energy into the world, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said.

