China-Russia treaty of good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation further extended

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Wednesday to further extend the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.



Xi held talks with Putin at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.



Xi noted that China and Russia signed the treaty 25 years ago, establishing by law the institutional foundation of long-term good-neighborliness, friendship and comprehensive strategic coordination.



Since then, the bilateral relationship has achieved leapfrog development, Xi added.



Today, the international landscape is undergoing momentous changes, and the world risks returning to the law of the jungle, Xi said, adding that against this backdrop, the China-Russia treaty of good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation has further proven to be advanced, scientific and relevant.



China supports the further extension of the treaty, said Xi, adding that China will work with Russia to jointly honor the spirit of the treaty and firmly advance China-Russia back-to-back strategic coordination.

