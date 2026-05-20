'President Putin, you're still as dashing as ever': Chinese engineer plans to tell Russian president when meeting him again 26 years later: media

Photo: A screenshot of RT footage in the China News Service report on May 20, 2026.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on Tuesday night for a state visit to China, the Xinhua News Agency reported. During the visit, the Russian president is scheduled to meet with Peng Pai, a Chinese engineer Putin once encountered as a child during his inaugural state visit to China in 2000, according to Russia's TASS News Agency.Peng's childhood photo with the Russian president has gained widespread media attention. According to a video posted by Russia Today both on Chinese and overseas social media platforms, Peng said he is deeply moved to meet President Putin again and he plans to tell him: "President Putin, you're still as dashing as ever, while I've gone from being a little boy to a middle-aged man who's put on a few pounds."Peng, now 36, was among the fortunate children invited to visit Beihai Park in 2000. During that visit, he joyfully waved to Putin, who responded with warmth - lifting the boy from a stone railing, kissing his forehead, and posing for a memorable photograph, per TASS.That moment profoundly influenced Peng's life. He learned Russian, graduated from the Moscow Automobile and Road Construction Institute, and even earned a Russian name among his friends - Pavel, or Pasha - symbolizing the enduring bond formed during that historic encounter, TASS reported.According to another report by the TASS agency on Monday, Yury Ushakov, Putin's aide, shared details of the president's itinerary during a briefing. "Our president will meet with Chinese engineer Peng Pai at his residence," Ushakov announced. "Back in 2000, during his first state visit to China, President Putin saw Peng Pai as a young boy. Now, many years later, they will reconnect."Ushakov emphasized the significance of this encounter, saying, "Peng Pai has since grown up, earned a university degree in Moscow, and now works for a major Chinese corporation. We see this as a meaningful symbolic meeting," TASS reported.Peng said "To think that 26 years later, an incredible dream could come true. That chance encounter 26 years ago, one that should have been completely impossible never led me to expect that we would have the chance to meet again 26 years later. It really is unbelievable," according to a China News Service Wednesday report, citing the footage by the Russia Today.Also, according to TASS, Peng has expressed a heartfelt desire to serve as a bridge of friendship between Beijing and Moscow. "In my profession, I build roads, bridges, and tunnels. I would like to construct a friendship bridge between Russia and China," he told Russian journalists, according to TASS.Global Times