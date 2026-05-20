Xi calls for higher-quality China-Russia comprehensive strategic coordination to boost respective development

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for driving the development and revitalization of China and Russia through their comprehensive strategic coordination of even higher quality.



Xi made the remarks while holding talks with visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.



Xi said the international situation is fluid and turbulent. "Unilateralism and hegemonism are resurging, yet peace, development and cooperation remain the aspiration of the people and the prevailing trend of our times," he noted.



"As permanent members of the UN Security Council and important major countries in the world, China and Russia should take a strategic and long-term perspective, drive the development and revitalization of our respective countries through comprehensive strategic coordination of even higher quality, and work to make the global governance system more just and reasonable," Xi said.

