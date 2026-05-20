Xi says China-Russia relationship enters new stage of greater achievements, faster development

The China-Russia relationship has entered a new stage of greater achievements and faster development, said Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.



Xi made the remarks when holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.



Xi pointed out that in recent years, faced with a fluid and turbulent international situation, China and Russia have developed the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era on the basis of equality, mutual respect, good faith, and win-win cooperation.



Political mutual trust has further deepened, cooperation in various areas such as trade and economy, investment, energy, science and technology, people-to-people and sub-national exchanges continued to advance, and the bonds between the two peoples have grown stronger, he added.





