China firmly opposes official interaction between US and Taiwan region, opposes US arms sales to Taiwan: spokesperson

Zhu Fenglian Photo: Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

"We firmly oppose any form of official interaction between the US and Taiwan region of China, and firmly oppose US arms sales to Taiwan region of China. This position is consistent and clear," Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a press briefing on Wednesday.Zhu made the remarks in response to questions from a Taiwan region media regarding comments made by Donald Trump following the China-US leaders' meeting, in which he reportedly said arms sales to Taiwan are a "very good negotiating chip," though he had decided to put the decision on hold. The reporter also asked whether the issue of US arms sales to Taiwan was discussed during the meeting, how the mainland views Trump's remarks, and whether there's comments on a potential "Trump-Lai call," after Trump said he would consider speaking with "the person running Taiwan" before deciding on arms sales plans.Global Times