China monitors Ebola outbreaks in Congo and Uganda, ready to offer assistance alongside international community: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

When asked about China's measures to respond to the Ebola outbreak in Central Africa, particularly those targeting Chinese nationals in the region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that China is paying close attention to the Ebola outbreaks in Congo and Uganda, and will maintain close communication with relevant countries, and stand ready to provide assistance within its capacity together with the international community in light of epidemic developments and host countries' needs, to help them defeat the epidemic at an early date.Guo said over the 70 years since China and Africa established diplomatic ties, the two sides have always supported and assisted each other through thick and thin. From combating the Ebola outbreak to fighting against COVID-19 pandemic, China has always stood firmly side by side with Africa in weal and woe, he added."As for the specific issues you raised, relevant Chinese authorities have issued official notices, and Chinese embassies in the relevant countries also released consular reminders, calling on Chinese citizens residing locally to strengthen epidemic prevention and protection," Guo said, adding that up to now, no suspected Ebola infection cases have been reported among Chinese nationals.Global Times