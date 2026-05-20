Placing ambitions for ‘independence’ above welfare of Taiwan residents entirely self-deceptive, miscalculates situation: MND on Lai’s May 20 speech

Jiang Bin Photo: China's Ministry of National Defense

Facing the inevitable trend of national reunification and the profound shifts in the international landscape, Lai Ching-te remains obsessed with the illusion of “seeking independence by relying on external support,” Jiang Bin, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense said in response to a media query about Lai’s Wednesday speech claiming that maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits is Taiwan’s “strategic goal,” while calling for the strengthening of asymmetric military capabilities and enhancing “sustainable national defense capabilities.”Under the guise of so-called “peace,” Lai aggressively promotes the fallacy of “Taiwan independence,” incites efforts to “achieve independence through force to resist reunification,” and attempts to change the fundamental status quo that Taiwan belongs to China. By placing his ambitions for “independence” above the welfare of the people on the Taiwan island, he is entirely self-deceptive and miscalculates the situation, Jiang said.The Lai administration has disregarded national interests and mainstream public opinion in Taiwan island, colluded with external forces to pursue “independence” provocations, which is the root cause of tensions and instability in the Taiwan Straits. By clinging to the impossible obsession with “Taiwan independence,” they have intensified its actions, squandering the hard-earned money of ordinary people to appease foreign powers, forcibly dragging the Taiwan residents onto the “Taiwan independence” path, and gradually pushing Taiwan toward the dangers of war, Jiang said.Jiang said that it is a stern warning to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities that no matter how much money is spent or how many weapons are purchased, these efforts are futile. Attempting “independence through force” is a dead end, while national reunification remains the bright path forward.The country cannot be divided, and the nation cannot be scattered; “Taiwan independence” and peace across the Taiwan Straits are utterly incompatible. The People’s Liberation Army remaining on high alert at all times will resolutely thwart any reckless actions toward “Taiwan independence” and firmly safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Jiang said.Global Times