Chinese Ministry of Commerce introduces China-Russia economic, trade achievements

MOFCOM spokesperson He Yadong Photo: Yin Yeping/GT

The Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) and relevant Russian departments signed cooperation documents on trade support, multilateralism, and other areas, witnessed by the two heads of state, a ministry spokesperson said on Thursday, introducing the economic and trade achievements reached between China and Russia during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China this week.MOFCOM spokesperson He Yadong told a regular press conference that China-Russian trade has exceeded $200 billion for three consecutive years, reaching $85.2 billion in the first four months of this year, a year-on-year increase of 19.7 percent, achieving a good start.The new version of the China-Russia investment protection agreement has officially come into effect, and the level of investment and supply chain cooperation between the two countries continues to improve, while cooperation between local governments continues to deepen, the spokesperson said.Not long ago, the two heads of state sent congratulatory letters to the 10th China-Russia Expo, fully demonstrating their deep expectations for strengthening local cooperation between the two countries, He said.He noted that, going forward, the MOFCOM will earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, promote the upgrading of bilateral economic and trade cooperation, and lay a solid foundation for the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.At the same time, both sides will strengthen mutual cooperation in multilateral and regional cooperation, making Chinese-Russian contributions to maintaining a fair and reasonable international economic order, according to the spokesperson.