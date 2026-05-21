China activates Level-IV emergency response for disaster relief in Guangxi

China activated a Level-IV emergency response after two 5.2-magnitude earthquakes struck Liunan District of Liuzhou City in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Thursday.



The national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief sent a work team to the disaster zone to assess damage and assist local disaster relief work.



The two 5.2-magnitude earthquakes struck Liunan District on Monday.



China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

