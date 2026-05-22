US firms consistently rank first in number among foreign participants to China's supply chain expo: CCPIT

The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) in Beijing File photo: VCG

The China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) is an important platform for practical cooperation between the Chinese and American business communities. From the first edition to the upcoming fourth edition in June, the number of participating US companies and institutions has consistently ranked first among foreign exhibitors at the expo, Liu Jiannan, Vice Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), said on Friday at a press conference introducing the preparation work for the 4th CISCE.The remarks were made in response to a question on how Chinese and American business communities view the future development of China-US economic and trade relations, after the meeting of Chinese and US heads of state last week in Beijing, and how the CISCE reflects China-US cooperation.The summit meeting between the Chinese and US heads of state drew global attention. The two leaders had in-depth exchanges on major issues concerning both countries and the world, and reached a series of new consensuses. They agreed to build a "constructive relationship of strategic stability" as the new positioning for bilateral relations, providing strategic guidance for China-US ties, said Liu."We all know that whether in trade or investment, what enterprises value most is stability, certainty, and predictability. Recently, several senior executives of major US companies who accompanied US President Donald Trump on his visit to China have visited the CCPIT or contacted us. They all spoke highly of the new positioning of bilateral relations and are optimistic about the future development of the Chinese economy and China-US business cooperation," said Liu.Liu stressed that the CISCE is an important platform for bilateral practical cooperation. Many of the Fortune 500 US companies that joined Trump's Beijing visit are "regular attendees" or "old friends" of the CISCE. Government departments and business associations from US states such as Florida, New Mexico, and Utah will also organize delegations to visit the expo. Organizations such as the US Soybean Export Council will hold special promotion events.The hope of China-US relations lies in the people, its foundation is in civil society, its future is in the youth, and its vitality is at the local level. In the current complex international economic and trade landscape, for the global business community, "supply chain" is worth a fortune, the vice chairman said."Since the beginning of this year, we have held multiple China-US exchange events. In June, we will also organize a general aviation-themed exchange in Southwest China's Chongqing, benefiting more small- and medium-sized enterprises from both countries," said Liu.Liu also revealed that since 2026, CCPIT has organized local delegations to the US for economic and trade exchanges. Recently, many Chinese companies have also expressed their willingness to visit the US, and the CCPIT is preparing for such visits at an appropriate time to further promote practical cooperation between the business communities of the two countries.The two heads of state agreed to support each other in successfully hosting this year's APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and the G20 Summit. As the host of the APEC Business Leaders' Summit series and the leading Chinese organization for G20 business activities, the CCPIT will make every effort to ensure the success of the APEC CEO Summit and other events."Together with all parties, including the US business community, we will build consensus on mutual benefit and win-win outcomes, and contribute to global economic governance," said Liu.Global Times