Wang Yi to Chair the UN Security Council High-Level Meeting and Visit Canada

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson announces:



As the rotating president of the UN Security Council for May, China will hold a Security Council high-level meeting on May 26. The theme of this meeting is “Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-centered International System.” Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will chair the meeting in New York. He will also attend the meeting of the Group of Friends of Global Governance in New York on May 28, and will have meetings with the UN Secretary General and the foreign ministers from other countries.



At the invitation of Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand, Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Canada from May 28 to 30.

