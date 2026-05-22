Chinese FM Wang Yi will visit Canada for first time in 10 years, trip is of great significance for consolidating positive momentum in bilateral ties: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit will be the first visit to Canada by a Chinese foreign minister at the invitation of the Canadian side in 10 years, and is of great significance for consolidating the positive momentum in China-Canada relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday in response to a media inquiry on the background, main activities and China's expectations regarding Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Canada.Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that at the invitation of Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit Canada from May 28 to 30.Guo said that at present, China-Canada relations have achieved a turnaround and continue to develop in a positive direction. The two sides are working to build a new type of strategic partnership.During the visit, Foreign Minister Wang will have in-depth exchanges with the Canadian side on advancing the implementation of the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and the outcomes of Prime Minister Carney's visit to China in January, promoting the building of a truly productive new type of China-Canada strategic partnership, as well as international and regional issues of common concern, Guo said.China looks forward to using this visit to enhance political mutual trust with Canada, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, properly manage differences, and continue to move China-Canada relations forward on a healthy, stable and sustainable track, so as to better benefit the two peoples, said the spokesperson.Global Times