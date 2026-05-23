Death toll rises to 8 in north China's coal mine accident

Eight people have been confirmed dead, and 38 remain trapped underground after a coal mine accident in Qinyuan County, north China's Shanxi Province, on Friday night, local emergency management authority said Saturday.



A gas explosion occurred at the Liushenyu coal mine in the county at 7:29 p.m. on Friday, with 247 workers on duty underground.



As of 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, 201 people had been brought to the surface safely, including eight confirmed dead. Rescue efforts were still underway.

The cause of the accident is under further investigation.



