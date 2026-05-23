State Council vows to thoroughly, uncompromisingly probe coal mine explosion: media report

This photo taken on May 23, 2026 shows a scene at the rescue site of the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

Following the gas explosion at a coal mine in Qinyuan County, North China's Shanxi Province, an investigation team sent by China's State Council has vowed to thoroughly and strictly investigate the deadly explosion on Saturday evening, according to Xinhua News Agency.The investigation team announced to conduct a rigorous and uncompromising investigation into the gas explosion accident to identify the causes of the accident, clarify the responsibilities of local authorities, industry regulators, and the enterprise involved, and impose severe punishments in accordance with laws and regulations, per Xinhua News Agency.At 7:29 pm on Friday, a gas explosion occurred at the Liushenyu coal mine, operated by Shanxi Tongzhou Group in Qinyuan County, where a total of 247 workers were underground at the time, per a release from the Qinyuan County Emergency Management Bureau published Saturday morning. As of the press time, the death toll had risen to 90, according to CCTV News.Following the incident, Party committees and governments at the provincial, city, and county levels attached great importance to the situation. Principal officials immediately made arrangements and deployments, promptly activated the emergency response mechanism, and rushed to the scene to direct rescue operations, the release said.According to Xinhua News Agency, China has dispatched six national mine emergency rescue teams, totaling 345 personnel with equipment, to assist in rescue efforts following the gas explosion, citing the Ministry of Emergency Management. It's also reported that Shanxi Province has sent 755 people including rescuers and medical personnel to the site. Rescue efforts are ongoing.Meanwhile, following the the gas explosion, officials from China's National Health Commission came to the scene to coordinate emergency medical treatment efforts, while multidisciplinary medical experts from several top-tier hospitals in Beijing were organized to provide remote consultations and on-site medical support. Health Commission of Shanxi Province also promptly deployed 17 experts from local medical institutions and 86 ambulances to support medical rescue operations on the site, per Xinhua News Agency.According to Xinhua, local medical institutions are currently treating 123 injured workers from the mine accident underground, including 119 with minor injuries, two with serious injuries, and two in critical condition. All 119 lightly injured patients have been transferred to tertiary hospitals for close monitoring and symptomatic treatment.The CCTV News reported that Qinyuan County People's Hospital has received 27 of the injured, of which one is seriously injured. The doctors at the hospital said the injured were mainly harmed by exposure to toxic gases, and are currently receiving hyperbaric oxygen therapy as the primary treatment. As of press time, the seriously injured miner is being treated in the intensive care unit (ICU), with vital signs remaining stable. The other 26 miners with minor injuries are already able to eat independently, while some are also able to move around on their own, according to the report.One surviving miner told CCTV News that he did not hear any explosion, but suddenly saw a cloud of smoke accompanied by a sulfur-like smell similar to blasting fumes. He said he lost consciousness while trying to escape, but woke up more than an hour later, helped nearby coworkers regain consciousness, and eventually made his way out of the mine with them.The persons responsible for the company involved in the mine accident have been placed under control in accordance with the law, according to Xinhua News Agency.