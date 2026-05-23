North China coal mine explosion leaves 82 dead, 2 missing

This photo taken on May 23, 2026 shows a scene at the rescue site of the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo: Xinhua)

A total of 82 people have been confirmed dead while two others remained missing after a coal mine gas explosion in north China's Shanxi Province on Friday, according to a press conference on Saturday.The gas explosion hit the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County at 7:29 p.m. on Friday. A total of 128 people are receiving treatment at hospitals.