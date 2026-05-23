Shanxi coal mine explosion leaves 82 dead, 2 missing; officials vow thorough probe into suspected legal violations

Officials of Changzhi, North China’s Shanxi Province, stood in silence to mourn the victims of the gas explosion accident at the Liushenyu coal mine at a press conference held on May 23, 2026. Photo: Screenshot of a China News Service live report

Authorities in Changzhi, North China's Shanxi Province, held a press conference on Saturday evening regarding the gas explosion accident at the Liushenyu coal mine. Before the briefing began, all attendees stood in silence to mourn the victims of the tragedy.At 7:29 pm on Friday, a gas explosion occurred at the Liushenyu coal mine, operated by Shanxi Tongzhou Group in Qinyuan County, where a total of 247 workers were underground at the time, per a release from the Qinyuan County Emergency Management Bureau published Saturday morning.At the press conference, Changzhi Mayor Chen Xiangyang said that, as of the time of the briefing, the accident had resulted in 82 deaths, while two people remained missing and 128 others had been injured. "We feel extremely heartbroken and deeply guilty over this," Chen said, expressing profound condolences to the victims and extending sincere apologies to the families of those killed, the injured, and the wider public.Officials at the briefing also said the scene was chaotic in the immediate aftermath of the accident, and that the company had failed to accurately account for the number of workers on duty, resulting in inaccurate figures being initially reported, according to Xinhua News Agency.Meanwhile, officials at the briefing said preliminary assessments indicated that the company operating the mine was suspected of committing serious legal violations. Authorities pledged all effort in the ongoing search-and-rescue operation for the missing workers, while noting that the exact cause of the explosion remains under further investigation.Officials also stressed that authorities would actively cooperate with the accident investigation and carry out a thorough inquiry in a truth-seeking and science-based manner to determine the precise causes of the disaster. They said the investigation must provide a responsible explanation to the victims, their families and the public.According to Chen, an on-site emergency rescue command headquarters was immediately established following the accident, with multiple task forces set up to coordinate rescue operations, expert technical support, medical treatment, social stability work and emergence support.A total of 335 professional rescue personnel and 420 medical workers were rapidly mobilized, while nearby mobile hyperbaric oxygen chambers and 86 ambulances were dispatched to the scene to support emergency rescue and medical treatment efforts. Experts organized by national and provincial health authorities also conducted remote medical consultations for the injured.Authorities said they are closely monitoring underground gas and carbon monoxide levels to prevent secondary accidents. At the same time, officials ordered the suspension and rectification of all four mines operated by Tongzhou Group and said control measures had been immediately imposed on the company's actual controllers, executives and other relevant personnel.Global Times