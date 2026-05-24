China's homegrown medium, small-thrust drone turbofan engine completes maiden flight

China's domestically developed turbofan engine F406, with a thrust rating of 600 kg, has completed its maiden flight test in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Saturday.



According to Aero Engine Corporation of China, its developer, the flight was conducted on an advanced meteorological drone in a twin-engine configuration.



The successful flight marks the first time China has achieved independent control and domestic application of a medium and small-thrust high-end turbofan engine in the general aviation power sector, the company said.



Developed by a technology subsidiary of the company, the F406 fills multiple technical gaps in China's medium and small-thrust turbofan engine capabilities.



According to the company, the engine will be used in a range of mission platforms, including high-altitude inspection drones, relay communication drones, and long-endurance high-altitude unmanned aircraft.

