Shop fire leaves 5 dead, 1 injured in central China's Hunan
By Xinhua Published: May 24, 2026 09:42 AM
Five people were dead and another was injured after a fire broke out in a shop in central China's Hunan Province on Sunday, according to local authorities.
The fire broke out in a shop in Qidong County at 12:45 a.m., and the injured person is receiving medical treatment with non-life-threatening injuries, the county's emergency management bureau said.
Relevant aftermath work and investigation of the cause of the accident are underway.