17 missing, 1 dead after torrential rainfall hits SW. China's Chongqing

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Seventeen people have gone missing and one person has died as intense short-term rainfall hit Yongchuan District in Southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality from 11 pm Saturday to 8:20 am Sunday. Rescue and emergency response efforts are currently underway in full force, China Central Television reported on Sunday.The report said rainfall in ChashanZhuhai subdistrict in Yongchuan reached 296.6 millimeters between 2 am and 4 am on Sunday, with the maximum hourly rainfall reaching 103.6 millimeters.Meteorological authorities revealed parts of central and western Chongqing saw torrential to extremely heavy rainfall, with precipitation in Guankouwan and Hanjiagou villages in Yongchuan reaching 296.7 mm and 256.9 mm respectively. With this round of rain coming shortly after previous downpours, authorities warned of heightened risks of landslides, collapses and mudslides, Chongqing activated a Level-III geological disaster emergency response for Yongchuan at 7 am on Sunday, per Xinhua News Agency.Chongqing has recently experienced continuous rainfall. At 5 am on Sunday, Chongqing issued an orange rainstorm alert, warning that from 5 am to 11 am, some townships in 25 districts and counties face meteorological risks of flash floods in small river basins, with very high risks in Banan, Nanchuan, Fuling, Fengdu and Wulong, according to local meteorological observatory.Authorities also warned of rising water levels in medium and small rivers across parts of 31 districts and counties, with Beibei, Liangjiang New Area, Hechuan, Tongliang, Dazu, Rongchang and Yongchuan facing particularly high risks.Global Times