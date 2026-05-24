3 dead, 19 missing after heavy rain lashes SW China's Chongqing

Three people were killed and another 17 were unaccounted for after heavy rain battered Yongchuan District in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality starting Saturday night, said local authorities.



In addition, two people were also unaccounted for after the rain lashed Beibei District in the municipality.



Rescue and response efforts are currently underway in full swing.



Starting from 2 p.m. Sunday, Chongqing has adjusted Yongchuan District to a Level-I flood control emergency response at the municipal level, 29 districts and counties, such as Rongchang District and Beibei District, to a Level-II response, and nine districts and counties, including Yuzhong District, to a Level-III response, said the flood control and drought relief headquarters of Chongqing.



The Chashanzhuhai subdistrict of Yongchuan District logged the maximum rainfall of 296.6 mm between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday, with a maximum hourly rainfall intensity of 103.6 mm, according to the on-site command headquarters for flood control and rescue operations.



The maximum rainfall in Xinglong Town in Beibei District reached 122.9 mm between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday, with a maximum hourly rainfall intensity of 59.4 mm, said the district's emergency management bureau.



Heavy rains have hit 22 districts and counties in Chongqing, and the water levels of 22 rivers in the municipality have exceeded the warning level, according to Chongqing's hydrological monitoring station.



The China National Commission for Disaster Reduction on Sunday activated a Level-IV emergency response for floods and geological disasters in Chongqing.



A work team has been dispatched to the disaster-hit areas to assess the situation on the ground and assist local disaster relief efforts, including ensuring the basic living needs of affected residents, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

