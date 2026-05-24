Chinese app formerly known as ‘Sileme’ or ‘Are You Dead’ upgraded into eldercare platform ‘Zaime Zaime’ or ‘Are You There’ in Hangzhou district

Demumu, global brand name of Sileme Photo: VCG

A Chinese app formerly known as "Are You Dead" or "Sileme" has been upgraded into an eldercare platform called "Zaime Zaime" — meaning "Are you there" — and has been rolled out in Shangcheng district in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, after hearing opinions to respond to emergency calls from elderly and vulnerable residents, according to a post by the district's official WeChat account.The upgraded "Zaime Zaime" app adopts senior-friendly features including large fonts and simplified operation interfaces. Elderly users can complete daily check-ins through their smartphones with minimal interaction. If a user fails to check in for two consecutive days, the system automatically alerts family members or emergency contacts. The app also includes a prominent one-touch emergency button, according to the post.For elderly residents without smartphones, local subdistrict authorities and the platform operator have jointly launched a physical "safety button." Seniors can wear or place the device within easy reach, allowing them to trigger emergency alerts with one click, while simultaneously notifying family members and designated community support staff, said the post.Earlier this year, the app attracted nationwide attention under its former Chinese name "Sileme," or "Are You Dead," sparking heated online discussion due to its blunt naming style and topped various app download charts.The app was originally designed as a safety tool for people living alone. Users set emergency contacts and complete daily check-ins. If they fail to check in for consecutive days, the system automatically sends email alerts to emergency contacts the following day.Despite its practical functions, the app's original name generated widespread controversy online. The app was once temporarily removed from app stores before later being renamed "Demumu" for its global branding following a public online naming campaign.According to a report by China Science and Technology Daily on Sunday, three founders of "Demumu" developed the product within one month at a cost of only 1,500 yuan ($220.76). On January 29, officials from Shangcheng district of Hangzhou contacted the founding team and analyzed the product's potential social value while outlining policy support available in the district.Global Times