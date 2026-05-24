Send-off ceremony held for Chinese astronauts of Shenzhou-23 mission

A send-off ceremony for the three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-23 crewed space mission is held at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, May 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Chinese astronauts Zhu Yangzhu (R), Zhang Zhiyuan (C) and Li Jiaying attend the send-off ceremony at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, May 24, 2026. A send-off ceremony for the three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-23 crewed space mission was held here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
A send-off ceremony for the three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-23 crewed space mission is held at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, May 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
A send-off ceremony for the three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-23 crewed space mission is held at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, May 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
A send-off ceremony for the three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-23 crewed space mission is held at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, May 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
A send-off ceremony for the three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-23 crewed space mission is held at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, May 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
A send-off ceremony for the three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-23 crewed space mission is held at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, May 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
A send-off ceremony for the three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-23 crewed space mission is held at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, May 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)