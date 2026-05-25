China launched a Pakistani satellite from theTaiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province on April 25, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

A Chinese and a Pakistani employee check an Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) for maintenance in Lahore, Pakistan, Feb. 1, 2024. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese and Pakistani engineers celebrate the connecting of the first unit of the Chinese-built Suki Kinari Hydropower project to the grid for power generation in northwest Pakistan's Mansehra on Aug. 12, 2024. (China Energy Construction Overseas Investment Co., Ltd./Handout via Xinhua)

This photo taken on Sept. 18, 2024 shows a view of the Gwadar port in Gwadar, southwest Pakistan. Launched in 2013, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is a corridor linking Gwadar port with Kashgar in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, highlighting energy, transport, and industrial cooperation. Photo: Xinhua

Farmers check on Chinese cauliflower seeds in Attock district of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Aug. 13, 2025. In recent years, Tianjin's cauliflower seed exports to Pakistan have accounted for over 70 percent of Pakistan's annual planting, helping to address bottlenecks in the local cauliflower industry. Photo: Xinhua

A doctor from the Qihuang Traditional Chinese Medicine Center conducts a medical examination for a patient in Islamabad, Pakistan, April 2, 2026. Photo: Xinhua

Flood relief supplies donated by the Chinese government are pictured in Pakistan's eastern Rawalpindi district, Sept. 28, 2025. Photo: Xinhua