Chinese FM Responds to reports of Japan-related issues discussed at China-US summit

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

When asked whether Japan became a topic of discussion during the meeting between the Chinese and US leaders, citing reports by Japanese media and the Financial Times claiming that the two sides had discussed Japan's "remilitarization" issue, Mao Ning, spokesperson from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that China has already released information regarding the meeting between the Chinese and US leaders, and that the reports mentioned are inconsistent with the information held by China. Regarding China-Japan relations, China's position is clear, said Mao.