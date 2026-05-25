FM dismisses Taiwan regional authorities’ claims over Chinese vessels, says China safeguards regional peace, stability

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday that claims of "Taiwan independence" separatists are "not worth commenting on," stressing that Chinese military activities have always been in line with international law and practice.Mao made the remarks when asked to comment on claims made by Taiwan regional authorities that the Chinese mainland deployed more than 100 vessels last week in waters stretching from the Yellow Sea to the South China Sea, with some reportedly near South Korea, Japan and the Philippines.In her response, Mao also pointed out that China has always been a constructive force in safeguarding regional peace and stability.Global Times