CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Chinese FM urges German figures to stop sending wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' forces with planned Taiwan visit
By Global Times Published: May 25, 2026 03:40 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

There is but one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. China has always firmly opposed any form of official interaction between countries having diplomatic relations with China and China's Taiwan region. The one-China principle is a widely recognized norm governing international relations and a prevailing consensus of the international community, and also serves as the political foundation of China-Germany relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press conference on Monday, in response to a German journalist's question for comment on that a cross-party delegation from Germany is about to visit the Taiwan region, with one representative reportedly describing Taiwan as an "important partner of Germany," and that the delegation would also meet with Lai Ching-te.

We urge relevant German figures to abide by the one-China principle and stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces. Attempts by the DPP authorities to seek "independence" through external support are also doomed to fail, Mao said. 


Global Times 


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