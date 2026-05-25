China strongly condemns terrorist attack on passenger train in Pakistan, ready to strengthen counterterrorism cooperation with Pakistan: FM Spokesperson

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

When asked to comment on the bomb attack against a passenger train in Pakistan’s Balochistan province on Sunday which has caused heavy casualties, Mao Ning, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said that China strongly condemns the terrorist attack, firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and will continue to firmly support Pakistan in combating terrorism.The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed to take responsibility for the blast. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on X that he strongly condemns the heinous bomb explosion near Chaman Phatak, Quetta, which has resulted in the tragic loss of innocent lives and left many others injured, and Pakistan remains steadfast in its determination to eliminate terrorism in all its forms.During a regular press briefing on Monday, Mao said that China has noticed the relevant reports and strongly condemns the terrorist attack. “China expresses deep condolences over the victims and extends sincere sympathies to the injured and the families of the deceased,” Mao said.Mao also noted that China will continue to support Pakistan in maintaining social unity and stability, and protecting the safety of its people. China is willing to further strengthen counterterrorism cooperation with Pakistan to jointly safeguard regional peace, security, and stability, said Mao.Global Times