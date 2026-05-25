China prohibits export of dual-use items to Japanese military end-users and for military use in accordance with laws to curb Japan's remilitarization attempt: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

What I want to stress is that China prohibits the export of dual-use items to Japanese military end-users and for military use in accordance with laws and regulations, the purpose of which is to curb Japan's attempts to remilitarize and to pursue nuclear weapons, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, in addressing a media question asking that China has cut Japan off from several heavy rare earths and other materials for at least four months, as Chinese customs data shows. This period coincides with China-Japan disputes over the Taiwan question. The question asked foreign ministry to confirm whether the move is a response to remarks made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi concerning China."You are advised to consult competent Chinese authorities for specific situation," Mao added.