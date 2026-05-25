Xi says China commends Pakistan for its mediating role in restoring peace in Middle East
By Xinhua Published: May 25, 2026 06:14 PM
China commends Pakistan for taking the initiative to play a mediating role in restoring peace in the Middle East, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday when meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Sharif said that Pakistan appreciated China's support for Pakistan in mediating the U.S.-Iran negotiations, noting that President Xi's four propositions on the Middle East situation offer guidance for achieving peace.