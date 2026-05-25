China releases interim regulations to strengthen protections for over-age workers’ wages, workplace injury coverage, other basic rights

A worker picks strawberries at Kuo Yang-fu's farming complex in Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province, March 18, 2026. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

China has released interim regulations on protecting the basic rights and interests of over-age workers, jointly issued by multiple government departments, which are set to take effect on July 1, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.A Chinese expert said that the move could help unlock the country's "silver dividend" by encouraging older people to remain in the workforce, while supporting domestic consumption.The interim regulations apply to workers hired beyond the statutory retirement age who remain under employers' management and perform paid work assigned by employers. The rules also cover workers who took early retirement in accordance with regulations and were then rehired.The regulations were issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and four other government agencies.The interim regulations stipulate that employers must pay over-age workers in full and on time, with wages no lower than minimum wage standards. Employers are required to comply with statutory working hour rules and public holiday arrangements, and generally should not require over-age workers to work overtime. Where overtime is arranged, it must comply with relevant provisions of China's Labor Law. Employers are also required to provide suitable positions and appropriate workloads, as well as workplace safety and occupational health education and training.According to the interim regulations, employers should enroll over-age workers in work-related injury insurance. Over-age workers who need to extend pension insurance contributions may continue contributing as individuals. With mutual agreement, employers may also make pension contributions on their behalf, while the portion payable by individuals should be withheld and paid by employers.Wang Peng, an associate research fellow at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times that the policy helps turn China's "silver dividend" into real economic momentum by providing stronger institutional protection for over-age workers. He noted that reducing legal and compliance risks for employers could encourage more companies to retain older workers and help ease labor supply pressures brought by an aging population.As of the end of 2025, China's population aged 60 and above stood at 323.38 million, accounting for 23.0 percent of the total population, while those aged 65 and above totaled 223.65 million, accounting for 15.9 percent, according to official data.Wang said that the policy could also help stabilize income expectations among older workers by clarifying wage protections and workplace injury coverage. With more stable and protected income streams, this group may shift from precautionary saving to more active consumption, boosting the silver economy and expanding domestic demand, he said.