Long-term planning to sustain China’s major global role in 15th FYP

A container ship docks at the Qingdao Port, East China's Shandong Province, on May 25, 2026. Photo: VCG

As China enters its 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30) with a GDP growth target of 4.5-5 percent for 2026 while striving for better performance, we are witnessing not a slowdown, but a sophisticated transition. Having observed the Chinese economy for decades - first as an extraordinary engine of double-digit expansion following the reforms of the 1970s and 1980s, and now as a mature global leader - I view this shift as a move from a "growth stage" to a "productivity-centric stage."In the past, the world grew accustomed to the sheer scale of China's development. Today, the focus is rightly on "quality growth." This means rebalancing the traditional export-oriented model. China continues to stand as the undeniable manufacturing superpower of the world, yet it is now equally a massive global consumer market. This balancing act involves moving toward a service economy and a consumption-driven model, which is a natural and healthy evolution for an economy of this size and complexity.What impresses me most is the consistency and holism of China's long-term vision. One of the greatest advantages of the Chinese economy is its planning horizon. Unlike systems that often operate on short-term political cycles, China plans for five, 10, and even 15 years ahead. This allows the government and the private sector to align around specific goals such as economic restructuring and high-tech advancement with remarkable consistency and clarity.Central to this new quality growth is the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI). We are currently seeing a fascinating dynamic in the global tech landscape. China not only develops large language models, but also uses small language models in order to diffuse this technology to help to adapt for specific sectors including healthcare and education.This approach simplifies life for users and creates a "first-mover advantage" in adapting AI for real economic productivity. It is not just about the technology itself, but about how it is integrated into the fabric of daily life and industry.

Kairat Kelimbetov Photo: Courtesy of Kairat Kelimbetov