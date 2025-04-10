China and Pakistan ‘are like two souls, one heart’: Pakistan PM hails China-Pakistan ties at 75th anniversary reception in Beijing

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivers a speech at a reception in Beijing on May 25, 2026, to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan. Photo: Feng Fan/GT

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended a reception in Beijing on Monday evening to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan during Sharif's four-day official visit to China.Held in a warm and festive atmosphere, the commemorative event brought together more than 400 guests, including representatives from government departments, enterprises, academia, and media organizations from both countries. During the reception, Han and Sharif each delivered speeches reflecting on the long-standing friendship and expanding cooperation between the two neighbors.As Sharif began his remarks, he greeted the audience with "Ni Hao" ("Hello" in Chinese), drawing enthusiastic applause from the crowd. The banquet arrangement also reflected the spirit of exchange, with Chinese and Pakistani guests seated together at each table to encourage conversation and interaction throughout the evening.In his speech, Sharif reviewed the development of bilateral relations and stated that through the "commitment, devotion and dedication by great leaders of China and Pakistan over the last more than seven decades," ties between the two countries have reached an almost unmatched high point.The Pakistani prime minister reflected on China's swift support and relief efforts after devastating floods hit Pakistan in 2010, using the story to illustrate what he described as a deeply rooted friendship between the two nations."I can quote many more such inspiring episodes between our two countries, this great journey of friendship," Sharif said, adding that "we are like two souls and one heart, our hearts being together."Against the backdrop of evolving global tensions, Sharif also praised China's role in promoting multilateralism and advancing peace. While commending China's economic and military development, he said that despite possessing such strength, the "Chinese leader's philosophy of promoting multilateralism, promoting peace has risen to resolve the most dangerous conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.""The tree of Pakistan-China friendship has deep roots. It is very strong, (has) given shade and borne fruit, very sweet fruit, it is now our shared responsibility to nurture new branches so that future generations inherit a relationship even stronger than was envisioned by our forefathers," said the prime minister. "Long live Pakistan-China friendship. Pakistan-China friendship Zindabad!" Sharif concluded, prompting prolonged applause from the audience.Following the speeches, the Pakistan PM and Chinese vice president jointly cut a commemorative cake symbolizing the friendship between the two countries before the reception banquet officially began.The evening also featured cultural performances that highlighted people-to-people exchanges between China and Pakistan. A music video for "Pak-Cheen Dosti Zindabad," jointly produced by the China International Culture Communication Center and the Pakistani Embassy in China, along with Chinese artist Lay Zhang and Pakistani singer Natasha Baig, was screened during the event. Later, Chinese and Pakistani performers and bands took the stage to present musical works from both countries.According to China's Foreign Ministry, Sharif is on an official visit to China from Saturday to Tuesday. He arrived in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, on Saturday and attended the third Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference on Sunday, where he delivered a keynote speech and expressed hopes for deeper bilateral cooperation in areas including information technology and the digital economy.Speaking at the Hangzhou conference, Sharif said that "Pakistan is looking for expertise, experience and investment." China, meanwhile, offers technology, industrial capacity and innovation ecosystems that Pakistan is eager to learn from.