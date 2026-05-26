China Coast Guard expels Japanese boat intruded into the territorial waters of China’s Diaoyu Dao in accordance with the law

Jiang Lue, spokesperson of the China Coast Guard, stated that, on May 26, Japanese fishing boat Shishi intruded into the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao. China Coast Guard(CCG) vessels took necessary measures to warn and expel it in accordance with the law. Diaoyu Dao and its affiliated islands are China's inherent territory. We urge the Japanese side to immediately stop all rights-violation and provocative acts in relevant waters. The CCG will continue to conduct rights-protection and law enforcement operations in the waters around Diaoyu Dao, and resolutely safeguard China’s sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

